Supervisors Vallie Brown and Ahsha Safaí on Monday announced that a spot opposite the Balboa Park BART Station could work as a site for their proposal. The space has the capacity for 30 vehicles, bathrooms and a resource center. It would also have 24-hour security.

Currently, it is illegal to sleep overnight in your car in San Francisco. The city prohibits people from inhabiting cars from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.. and offenders can face a $1,000 fine or six months in jail.

Safaí, who represents the district, said the yearlong pilot program would aim to help people move out of their cars and into long-term housing. He said people would need to be referred by the Homeless Outreach Team to get a spot.

“We can screen residents. We can see people who are living in their cars and divert them to a safe place for a temporary period of time, and then transition them to a more stable housing situation,” he said.