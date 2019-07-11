Opponents of a planned multiservice homeless shelter on San Francisco's Embarcadero filed a lawsuit against the city and state on Wednesday in a bid to stop the development from moving forward.

Filed in Sacramento County Superior Court by a group of residents who live near the proposed site, the lawsuit alleges that the city of San Francisco violated California law by not seeking permission from the State Lands Commission before deciding to develop the property.

The San Francisco Port Commission in late April approved leasing the 2.3-acre lot to the city to build the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, a 200-bed facility that would provide a range of round-the-clock supportive housing and rehabilitative services to the homeless.

Safe Embarcadero for All, the neighborhood group, then appealed to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), objecting to an exemption from environmental review issued by the city's Planning Department. The board, however, rejected that appeal in June.

"We want to block the current proposed project and we intend to take it as far as we can in the courts — as far as necessary," Wallace Lee, a member of the group, who lives two blocks from the proposed site, said in June after the council’s vote. "The way that the city runs navigation centers now in other parts of the city doesn't make us feel confident that they'll be able to run an even larger navigation center here."

Peter Prows, the group's attorney, said he hopes to get the case before a judge by next week, and plans to request an immediate restraining order.

A key legal argument, he said, will center on the land, which was state property until the late 1960s — when the state granted it to the city in trust for public use.

As one of the grant conditions, Prows said, the state told the city that if it wanted to "lease this property for non-trust uses — which is what housing is — it's got to be for a maximum profit that would then get reinvested into harbor works or fisheries or other sorts of traditional public trust uses."