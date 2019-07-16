Migrants won't be eligible to pursue asylum claims if they traveled through another country — while on the way to the U.S. — without applying for protections there first, the departments of Justice and Homeland Security said Monday. Exceptions are included for people who were denied protection claims elsewhere, were victims of human trafficking, or have traveled through countries that have not signed major international treaties.

The new rule, set to take effect on Tuesday, aims to reduce the influx of Central American migrants seeking refuge at the southern border, which officials say is overwhelming the country's immigration system.

"The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Top officials with the administration maintain "loopholes" in current laws allow asylum-seekers to be released into the U.S. while their claims are decided by a judge — a process that can take years.

The "third-country" rule comes just days after a widely publicized Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation to arrest and deport 2,000 migrants was set to begin in major cities. Mass arrests have yet to materialize in the the San Francisco Bay Area or other California cities.

The Central American Resource Center in Los Angeles will be one of the plaintiffs in the American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit, said Daniel Sharp, the organization's legal director.