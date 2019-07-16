The ACLU will soon challenge a Trump administration rule that could drastically reduce the number of migrants who can pursue asylum claims in the U.S. Legal scholars in California are divided over whether the courts will allow the new federal policy to proceed.
Can Trump Turn Away Most Asylum-Seekers to the U.S.? Courts Likely to Weigh in on New Policy
Migrants won't be eligible to pursue asylum claims if they traveled through another country — while on the way to the U.S. — without applying for protections there first, the departments of Justice and Homeland Security said Monday. Exceptions are included for people who were denied protection claims elsewhere, were victims of human trafficking, or have traveled through countries that have not signed major international treaties.
The new rule, set to take effect on Tuesday, aims to reduce the influx of Central American migrants seeking refuge at the southern border, which officials say is overwhelming the country's immigration system.
"The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.
Top officials with the administration maintain "loopholes" in current laws allow asylum-seekers to be released into the U.S. while their claims are decided by a judge — a process that can take years.
The "third-country" rule comes just days after a widely publicized Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation to arrest and deport 2,000 migrants was set to begin in major cities. Mass arrests have yet to materialize in the the San Francisco Bay Area or other California cities.
The Central American Resource Center in Los Angeles will be one of the plaintiffs in the American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit, said Daniel Sharp, the organization's legal director.
Sharp said the Trump administration was trying to circumvent the asylum process established by the U.S. Refugee Act, which was passed by Congress in 1980.
"It's an attempt to rewrite four decades of asylum law by a rule that the administration is issuing without even a public comment period," said Sharp, adding that his organization has represented thousands of asylum-seekers since its inception in 1983.
But John Eastman, a law professor at Chapman University in Orange, said the changes were lawful.
"The Immigration and Nationality Act gives the attorney general very explicit authority to impose such conditions as he thinks are warranted," he said.
He agreed with Trump administration officials that effectively blocking most asylum claims going forward will help unclog a growing backlog of immigration court cases, and take pressure off border authorities managing overcrowded facilities.
"I applaud the administration for trying to take some action to deal with it," Eastman said.
Between 2017 and 2018, asylum applications increased by nearly 70%, according to government figures. U.S. border officials arrested significantly more parents with children in the last nine months than at any time since 2013, when the agency began tracking family units. Many of those seeking asylum at the southern border say they are fleeing extreme violence, impunity and poverty in their home countries.
Most migrants waiting outside the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana on Monday didn't know about the new rule.
Tony, from Cameroon, who didn’t want to use his last name because he feared for his safety, said refugees wouldn’t want to apply for asylum in Mexico.
"You can’t say that refugees should apply for asylum in Mexico," he said. "Because first of all, they don’t feel protected from the police."
Bill Hing, who directs the immigration and deportation clinic at the University of San Francisco, said that with the new rule, the U.S. would violate its responsibilities under international law to protect asylum-seekers who make it to the southern border.
International law does not require migrants to seek protections in a country they don't consider safe, said Hing.
"The main issue that a federal court is going to decide is can they require someone to apply for asylum in a third country before that person gets to apply for asylum in the United States," he added.
The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Customs and Border Protection, didn't respond to questions about how the rule will be implemented by CBP officers — or whether they'll start turning away asylum-seekers who do not qualify for protections under the new rule.
“This will be implemented in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations and policies, as well as international agreements," a DHS official said in a statement.
Central Americans who seek asylum in the U.S. have to travel to the southern border, said Hing, because it's impossible for them to apply for the protections from their home countries.
In 2017, the Trump administration ended an Obama-era program that allowed thousands of minors in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to apply for humanitarian protections and join their parents in the U.S.
"There is no such thing as going to the U.S. embassy in any of those three Northern Triangle countries and applying for asylum now," said Hing, adding that U.S. embassies don't have the authority to grant the protections.
Hing added it's "unrealistic" for the U.S. government to require migrants to apply for -- and be denied -- humanitarian protections in countries like Mexico before pursuing claims in the U.S. An asylum rejection from the Mexican government, Hing said, often comes with a deportation order, so migrants might face additional hurdles to travel to the U.S. border to start another asylum application here.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein said the new rule was "not only illegal, it's heartless and cruel."
“These families are fleeing some of the most violent, dangerous countries in the world such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras," she said in a statement. "Allowing them to seek protection in the United States isn’t a loophole, as the president says and Republicans continue to repeat, it’s a fundamental part of what makes us American."
KPBS reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler contributed to this report from Tijuana, Mexico.
