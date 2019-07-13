Thousands of people are rallying across the Bay Area Friday evening to protest immigration raids planned for the weekend.

Protests have been organized in cities large and small, from San Jose and Oakland to Half Moon Bay, many of them planned by the advocacy group Lights for Liberty.

U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have said they plan to start an operation on Sunday that will target 2,000 people nationwide who already have court deportation orders. The operation could last multiple days and include “collateral arrests” of other immigrants who happen to be present.

Immigration enforcement raids were announced by President Donald Trump in a tweet last month, in which he said he would deport “millions of illegal aliens” around the country. Trump delayed that action shortly thereafter, saying he wanted to give Democrat lawmakers time to offer other solutions.

On Friday Trump confirmed that the raids would start Sunday, saying, “They're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries. ... Or put them in prison in the countries they came from.”