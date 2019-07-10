Covered California Premiums Rise at Record Low Rate

Californians who buy their health insurance through Covered California , the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, will see the smallest premium rate increase since the law took effect. Rates for 2020 plans will go up less than 1 percent on average.

Reporter: April Dembosky

California Attorney General Continues to Fight for Affordable Care Act

The California Report's host Lily Jamali sat down with California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra to discuss his fight to protect the Affordable Care Act in the 5th Circuit Court.

Host: Lily Jamali with guest Attorney General Xavier Becerra

Squaw Valley Rescue Dogs

Ski season is over. And as instructors and ski patrol staff head out on vacation, so do the dogs from the mountain's search and rescue teams. Meet Ben and his dog Kaya, a 50 pound Belgian Malinois who are part of the Squaw Valley ski patrol.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley