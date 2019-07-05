Stone has been with the ski patrol for 13 years. He started working with dogs after seeing the bond they have with their handlers.

"Quite honestly, coming to work with your ski boots on every day with your best friend, your dog, is one of the most rewarding careers I could hope to have," said Stone.

When working that closely with a dog, a handler learns how to recognize their individual "quirks," which can be helpful during a search.

"My dog — Kaya — does a quick turn and her tail goes straight up, so I know she's on something," explained Stone.

'The Game'

When search and rescue dogs at Squaw Valley practice finding people in the snow, handlers refer to it as "the game." That's because they want the dogs to want to search: if it feels like work, they'll be less motivated to do it.