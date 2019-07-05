"We come to work together, we leave work together, and then we go play together," said handler Benjamin Stone. "So we're together a good portion — at least half the day."
Stone has been with the ski patrol for 13 years. He started working with dogs after seeing the bond they have with their handlers.
"Quite honestly, coming to work with your ski boots on every day with your best friend, your dog, is one of the most rewarding careers I could hope to have," said Stone.
When working that closely with a dog, a handler learns how to recognize their individual "quirks," which can be helpful during a search.
"My dog — Kaya — does a quick turn and her tail goes straight up, so I know she's on something," explained Stone.
'The Game'
When search and rescue dogs at Squaw Valley practice finding people in the snow, handlers refer to it as "the game." That's because they want the dogs to want to search: if it feels like work, they'll be less motivated to do it.
So instead of receiving a treat, when Kaya does a successful search she gets to play tug of war.
"We only play that when we're playing 'the game,' " explained Stone. "We don't play that at home. We can play other stuff at home — like fetch."
To practice, Stone buries a sweater in the snow that's been worn for several days, so it's got a good scent on it. Then he has Kaya search for it.
"It's all about winning 'the game,' " said Stone. "And so you set yourself up for that success and then you know — in the unlikely event we have to respond to a real avalanche — the dog doesn't see a difference in that. They're just out there to play 'the game.' "
Sponsored
The Dog Days of Summer
So what do rescue dogs do when the ski season is over?
With younger dogs who are still in training, summer is focused on the fundamentals. But for more seasoned dogs, like Kaya, her time off will be spent going on hikes and staying fit.
The dogs are also part of the Placer County Sheriff's Office dog teams, available to be deployed for search and rescue operations in the backcountry.
"If they need us in the backcountry, they'll call us and come get us. So these dogs are used to not only riding on chairlifts and snowmobiles but are very accustomed to helicopters as well," said Stone.
"For this dog, she just thinks, 'Yeah, a helicopter is a flying truck.'"