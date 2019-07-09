State workplace regulators launched an investigation Monday into a malfunction at Chevron's Richmond refinery over the weekend that led to the evacuation of a crew doing maintenance work at the facility.

A Chevron spokeswoman said one of the refinery's process units experienced a problem Saturday morning.

"As part of the refinery's safety protocol non-operational workers were temporarily evacuated and agencies were notified," Chevron's Amy Mosley said.

The plant was later deemed safe and the workers returned, Mosley said.

The company has not responded to questions about the specifics of Saturday's problem, but in a brief filing with the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, the company said that a system that controls the release of gas "was overwhelmed" because of an "upstream plant upset."