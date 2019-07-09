When two major earthquakes rattled the Mojave Desert this past weekend, Los Angeles residents didn’t receive an alert — prompting a public outcry for local officials to reassess and update the county's local earthquake warning system.
The system currently in place, an app for L.A. County called "ShakeAlert," is programmed to send out notifications only when a 5.0 or higher magnitude earthquake is detected within the county, or if there’s intense shaking from a smaller tremor. Although at their epicenters, the magnitudes of the Ridgecrest and Trona earthquakes measured 6.4 and 7.1, respectively, the shaking detected within L.A. still fell below the system's threshold.