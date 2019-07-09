County officials now plan to lower the magnitude threshold for when notifications are sent out.

"I think this change is probably going to make us be able to meet the needs of the community," said Leslie Luke, Deputy Director of L.A. County's Office of Emergency Management.

The plan to implement a lower threshold has been in the works for some time, according to a spokesperson for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who noted that more details are expected to be announced later this month.

On a statewide level, Jones said, there are two separate issues to tackle: expanding the network of seismometers to alert scientists when an earthquake is underway, and then actually delivering that information to people.

California is currently spending more than $16 million to install quake-detecting sensors throughout the state, and is aiming to spend $25 million more, with funding made available in Gov. Gavin Newsom's recently approved budget, Michael Cabanatuan, a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle, said on Forum.