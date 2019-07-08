There's an 11 percent risk of another big earthquake in Southern California over the next week, that's according to U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. She joins us for the latest on the earthquakes that hit Southern California. We'll also discuss the failure of the earthquake early warning system in Los Angeles and why early quake warnings in the Bay Area are unlikely to arrive on time.
Early Earthquake Warning Systems Fail for Southern California
RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA - JULY 06: An onlooker views newly ruptured ground after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the area on July 6, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake, which occurred July 5th, was the second large earthquake to hit the area in two days and the largest in Southern California in 20 years. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Lucy Jones, research associate, the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech; author, "The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do About Them)"
Michael Cabanatuan, staff writer, San Francisco Chronicle
