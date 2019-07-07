Cradle of modern soccer, the Netherlands has a long tradition of beloved but underachieving teams. This one, still young and rising, should have another, arguably better chance in four years.

Wim-Kees Van Hout, a Dutch national who watched the game at Civic Center, said the fact that his country's team even made it to the final was impressive.

"The U.S. has 50 states. California has 58 counties. San Bernardino, where the earthquake was, is one county, and it's bigger than all of the Netherlands. That's how tiny the Netherlands is," he said. "This is only the second time that the Dutch women even participated in the World Cup. We're pretty proud they made it to the final."

Mary Lou Christie, a retired attorney from San Francisco, confessed she still finds soccer hard to watch, but that she will always support women's sports.

"I feel very strongly about the issue of the way they are paid, which is absurd and disgusting, and needs to be ended," she said.

Even foreign nationals, many of whom live the sport as a religious experience, found their way to the U.S. celebrations. Sirch Chanthyasack, from Laos, and his wife Mimi, from Ethiopia, brought their American-born children to watch at Civic Center.

"It is good to build community, and it is exciting for the kids to see the passion for the sport," Chanthyasack said.