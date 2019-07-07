Rewards programs have long been used by retail stores and cafes to incentivize customers to shop there more often. Could that work for public transit, too?

A new app called Miles is trying to do just that.

Here's how it works: the app automatically tracks your location and can detect whether you're driving, biking or using public transit, says CEO Jigar Shah. Then, you get "miles" based on how far you traveled and how you traveled.

Driving will get you the same the number of miles you traveled, taking public transit will get you triple and walking will get you 10 times as many as you actually walked. Then, users can cash those "miles" in for rewards like gift cards and promotions for stores, like 250 points for five dollars off cosmetics.