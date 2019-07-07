Hilla, who works at a bar, saw mirrors, signs, glasses and alcohol hit the ground during the shaking. People ran outside and sat down on the ground, and eventually police showed up to make sure there was no one injured.

His boss told him not to show up back at work until they figure out how to take care of the damage.

In another part of town, Kerry Fairchield was loading up his car with groceries outside a supermarket. After taking care of gathering bottled water and other basic needs, he planned on sitting and waiting for another potentially large earthquake that seismologists said could still hit the area over the next week.

“I don’t know what else you can do. There’s no way you can predict when the next aftershock is going to happen," he said. "So we [are] just [going to] gather together and try to clean up the mess that’s already there.”

Fairchield said most of his house was hardly damaged. Only a wardrobe crashed, and pictures fell off the wall.

After the earthquake hit, Sharon Wisnewsky took her dog and three cats into her car where they spent the night but slept little.

With her dog’s agitated breath and her cats’ meows sounding louder than her tired voice, she was now on her way to a friend’s house to finally get a few hours of sleep. She hopes her pets will calm down as well.

“I don’t think I can handle another big one; I’m ready to leave,” she said when asked if she was mentally prepared for another earthquake. “Last night was enough, and I am hoping we don’t have another big one because I don’t think this town can handle any more.”