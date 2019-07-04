Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden told CNN that utility workers were assessing broken gas lines and turning off gas where necessary.

Power lines were reported down in the area around the epicenter, and Southern California Edison reported about 7,500 customers without power in Ridgecrest and surrounding communities.

The quake was felt over a wide area, with reports of shaking coming from Los Angeles, Bakersfield and Las Vegas.

"It almost gave me a heart attack," said Cora Burke, a waitress at Midway Cafe in Ridgecrest, of the big jolt. "It's just a rolling feeling inside the building, inside the cafe and all of a sudden everything started falling off the shelf, glasses, the refrigerator and everything in the small refrigerator fell over."

Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. Flames were seen shooting out of one home in the community.

KQED producer Don Clyde, visiting in the town of Laughlin, Nevada, about 50 miles south of Las Vegas and 170 miles east of the epicenter, described the shake as a "slow, rolling earthquake that seemed to last at least 10 to 15 seconds."

"My mom has lived here about 14 years and can’t recall feeling one in the area," Clyde said.

The earthquake was the strongest in Southern California since the 7.1-magnitude Hector Mine earthquake which hit the Twentynine Palms Marine base in 1999.

Thursday's quake was followed by more than 80 aftershocks in the first two and a half hours after the initial 6.4 temblor. Those included a pair of 4.6 shakes. Scientists said Thursday that more powerful aftershocks are still possible.

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones held in an afternoon media briefing in Pasadena that there's an 80% chance of a magnitude 5 earthquake and a 20% chance of a magnitude 6 temblor in the area in the next week -- with the probability dropping after Thursday.

A USGS aftershock forecast said the area could experience hundreds of temblors of magnitude 3 or higher in the next week, with a 9% chance of an earthquake more powerful than the 6.4 main shock.

Caltech seismologists said the quake appeared to involve two separate faults northeast of Ridgecrest.

Asked to characterize the seismic character of the area, Jones said, "Lots of faults, lots of activity."

"This was not unexpected in this area," said Robert Graves, another Caltech scientist. "Having a 6.4 is totally typical."

Asked whether Thursday's quake made a damaging quake on the San Andreas Fault near Los Angeles less likely, Jones answered, "That's wishful thinking."

This post contains reporting from The Associated Press.