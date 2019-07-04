You’re sitting on the beach, sand between your toes, sunglasses on. What else could make this picture complete? How about a Mai Tai?

This rum cocktail makes many of us think of the tropics.

"I always thought the Mai Tai came from Hawaii," says Bay Curious listener Terese O’Malley from Oakland. "But then I noticed a few tiki bars in the Oakland area claiming the invention of the Mai Tai. I thought, 'could this be real? Or is this a myth?"

She asked Bay Curious to get to the bottom of it. And so ... we did!

Read the full web version of this episode: An Island Drink With California Roots: The Mai Tai Turns 75