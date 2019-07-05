A 6.4 earthquake rattled a wide swath of California yesterday. It was the strongest temblor to hit the region in twenty years. The quake struck at 10:33 in the morning. It was centered about 125 miles north of Los Angeles, near the desert community of Ridgecrest in Kern County.

Officials from the City and Kern County Fire Department say there were no major injuries that they know of, and that most of the damage had to do with water and gas leaks.

Reporter: Ben Purper, KVCR

Legislature Considers Insurance Fund to Help Wildfire Victims

A bill in Sacramento would overhaul how California treats utilities when their equipment starts blazes. But it’s controversial, because it would set up a $21 billion dollar insurance fund, paid for largely by ratepayers. Host Lily Jamali asked them for their reflections as they've watched the legislature and state utility regulators work through the issues.

Guests: Loretta Lynch, former president of the California public utilities commission, and Will Abrams, Tubbs Fire survivor