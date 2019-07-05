Gov. Gavin Newsom takes an extended victory lap after signing his first state budget, and Sen. Kamala Harris tries to make the most of her standout performance at the first Democratic presidential debate. Plus, we revisit our conversation with fellow presidential contender Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey. He talks about race, his California roots, living in public housing in Newark and why he talks so much about love on the campaign trail.
Newsom's First Budget, Kamala's Big Night and Cory Booker on His California Roots
29 min
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.
