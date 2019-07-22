Giles was working in a redwood lumber mill in Humboldt County when his hand got crushed in an accident. He got hooked on the opiate pills the doctor prescribed for pain. Then he graduated to heroin. As he watched his friends overdose, he was afraid he was next.

But the drug treatment options there were slim. A friend told him about some great services in San Francisco.

“So I came down here. I raised a white flag of surrender, and I just came down here and checked myself in,” he says.

Giles has been in treatment since last November. San Francisco is one of the first counties in the state to roll out new updates to the Drug Medi-Cal program. Now the state gets more federal money to provide residential treatment for more people. But each county is responsible for running its own program. So while some bigger counties have gone all in, many rural counties, for financial or political reasons, have implemented the changes on a smaller scale; 18 opted out altogether.