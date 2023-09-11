Some School Boards Argue that Parents Should Know if Their Children are Trans. California Says That’s Wrong.

Several California school districts, mostly in more conservative pockets of the state, have recently passed policies requiring that schools notify parents if their children identify as transgender. California is suing the first district to pass the policy, Chino Valley Unified School District, by arguing that the rule violates state privacy laws. But that hasn’t stopped other districts from adopting similar rules, even after a judge barred Chino Valley from implementing its own policy until after the legal case plays out. We’ll look into the fight between California and local districts and how it fits into the conservative parents’ rights movement changing how schools are run nationwide.