Several California school districts, mostly in more conservative pockets of the state, have recently passed policies requiring that schools notify parents if their children identify as transgender. California is suing the first district to pass the policy, Chino Valley Unified School District, by arguing that the rule violates state privacy laws. But that hasn’t stopped other districts from adopting similar rules, even after a judge barred Chino Valley from implementing its own policy until after the legal case plays out. We’ll look into the fight between California and local districts and how it fits into the conservative parents’ rights movement changing how schools are run nationwide.
Some School Boards Argue that Parents Should Know if Their Children are Trans. California Says That’s Wrong.
Chino, CA - July 20: People hold up signs in support of gay and transgender student rights during the Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting at Don Lugo High School in Chino on Thursday night July 20, 2023. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)
Guests:
Carolyn Jones, education reporter, CalMatters
Nicole Carr, Atlanta-based investigative reporter, Propublica
Jordan Darling, city reporter, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
Robert Marx, assistant professor of child and adolescent development, San Jose State University
