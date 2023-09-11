KQED is a proud member of
The Future of Houston as an Energy Source

Since the 20th century Texas oil boom… Houston has been the energy capital of the country… but as energy transitions to cleaner sources… can Houston maintain its title in the future?see more
Forum

How to Say Goodbye to the Dying

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Closeup of a senior couple holding hands while sitting together on their living room sofa at home
 (Getty Images)

In 2017, illustrator Wendy McNaughton completed an artist-in-residency at the Zen Hospice Guest House in San Francisco. She got to know families, caregivers, staff, and the dying. What emerged is her new book, “How To Say Goodbye.” Drawn-from-life illustrations are paired with gentle advice on how to let someone go. “The person dying is in charge,” reflects MacNaughton, and her book offers simple ways to be witness to a loved one’s last moments. And when mutual peace and understanding matters the most, she writes, simple declarations like,“I forgive you. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you. Goodbye” can offer closure. We’ll talk to MacNaughton and a hospice caregiver.

Guests:

Wendy MacNaughton, illustrator; artist; graphic journalist - McNaughton's latest book is "How to Say Goodbye." She has illustrated or authored eleven books, including "Salt Fat Acid Heat," and "Meanwhile in San Francisco," and is the creator of DrawTogether, the educational drawing program for kids and adults

Ladybird Morgan, executive director and co-founder, Humane Prison Hospice Project - Morgan is a registered nurse and clinical social worker and has worked in end of life care for over 20 years

