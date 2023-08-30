KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How Safe is California’s Tap Water?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The tap water in Southern and Central California’s urban areas are among the U.S. regions most exposed to PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” according to a recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey. Almost half the tap water in the United States contains one or more PFAS, high levels of which are linked to health issues like infertility and cancer, the study found. It’s raising questions about water quality in a state where more than 1 million people already lack access to safe water, especially in low-income, disadvantaged communities. Still, “drinking water across California is largely safe,” according to the Pacific Institute. We’ll look at the state of tap water in California and talk with experts about how to make sure your drinking water is safe.

Guests:

Gregory Pierce, director, Human Right to Water Solutions Lab - UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation

Susana De Anda, co-founder and executive director, Community Water Center - a nonprofit environmental justice organization based in California’s San Joaquin Valley

Tasha Stoiber, senior scientist, Environmental Working Group

E. Joaquin Esquivel, chair, California Water Boards

