Forum

Exploring Our Complex Relationship with Bears

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
 (Images courtesy of Gloria Dickie)

There are only eight bear species remaining on the planet — six of which are endangered. Environmental journalist Gloria Dickie, author of the new book “Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future,” set out to profile all eight while questioning how humans’ complex relationship with bears has and continues to inform our interactions with them. “Charismatic and unloved alike, these eight bears are all that remain of a family that has been our steadfast companion since time immemorial, shaping our cultures, our geographies, and our stories,” she writes. We’ll talk about how humans can learn to better co-exist with bears and why she says we need to do more to protect them.

Guests:

Gloria Dickie, environmental journalist; author, "Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future”

Sarinah Simons, human-bear management specialist, California State Parks; host, the “Earth to Humans” podcast

