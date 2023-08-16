KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

CA’s Teacher Shortage Hits Rural Schools Hardest

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

We’ll talk about the problems California’s rural school districts are facing in the new school year and hear potential solutions. (Matt Hoover Photo via Getty Images)

California has not been spared from the national teacher shortage. The state Department of Education reported more than 10,000 teacher vacancies during the 2021-2022 school year, and Los Angeles Unified School District has 450 teacher openings for this new school year. But shortages are particularly acute in rural communities: Alturas Elementary School, in northern California’s Modoc County, is missing a quarter of its necessary teaching staff. From retention to credentialing requirements to logistically impossible state mandates, the problems plaguing Modoc are common among rural districts. We’ll talk about the problems California’s rural school districts are facing in the new school year and hear potential solutions.

Related link(s):

Guests:

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer, Los Angeles Times - who reported the piece, "‘No one is coming to our rescue’: Inside rural California’s alarming teacher shortage"

Lisa Pruitt, professor, UC Davis School of Law - whose work focuses on rural communities

Tom O'Malley, superintendent, Modoc Joint Unified School District in Alturas, CA

Laurel Rulison, kindergarten teacher, Alturas Elementary in Modoc County

Sponsored