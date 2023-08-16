CA’s Teacher Shortage Hits Rural Schools Hardest

We’ll talk about the problems California’s rural school districts are facing in the new school year and hear potential solutions.

California has not been spared from the national teacher shortage. The state Department of Education reported more than 10,000 teacher vacancies during the 2021-2022 school year, and Los Angeles Unified School District has 450 teacher openings for this new school year. But shortages are particularly acute in rural communities: Alturas Elementary School, in northern California’s Modoc County, is missing a quarter of its necessary teaching staff. From retention to credentialing requirements to logistically impossible state mandates, the problems plaguing Modoc are common among rural districts. We’ll talk about the problems California’s rural school districts are facing in the new school year and hear potential solutions.

Guests:

Hailey Branson-Potts , staff writer, Los Angeles Times - who reported the piece, "‘No one is coming to our rescue’: Inside rural California’s alarming teacher shortage"

Lisa Pruitt , professor, UC Davis School of Law - whose work focuses on rural communities

Tom O'Malley , superintendent, Modoc Joint Unified School District in Alturas, CA

Laurel Rulison , kindergarten teacher, Alturas Elementary in Modoc County