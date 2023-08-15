KQED is a proud member of
Home Buyout Programs

Over the past decade, the government has bought out some houses in the flood plains of Vermont. But now, after the recent extreme flooding, even more owners want their homes bought out. A look at the challenges of home buyout programs.see more
Forum

Would You Want Congestion Pricing in Your City?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
To ease crushing urban traffic, London, Stockholm and Singapore all use congestion pricing, charging drivers to use busy roads in city centers or in certain zones at particular times of day.

Guests:

Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, UC Berkeley School of Law; podcast host, Climate Break

Mark Vallianatos, executive officer in the Office of Strategic Innovation, LA Metro

