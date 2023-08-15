Would You Want Congestion Pricing in Your City?

To ease crushing urban traffic, London, Stockholm and Singapore all use congestion pricing, charging drivers to use busy roads in city centers or in certain zones at particular times of day. Congestion pricing has yet to be adopted in any U.S. city, but Los Angeles is taking a hard look at the concept. LA Metro will soon release a study examining which parts of the city could benefit most from congestion pricing, the environmental and public health benefits it could bring and who could qualify for carve-outs. We’ll talk with LA Metro about their study, which will be open for public comment once released. And we’ll hear from Ethan Elkind, our partner for our recurring series “In Transit,” about what LA’s proposal could mean for the rest of the state.