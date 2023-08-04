KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Military Vacancies

Sen. Tommy Tuberville is blocking military nominations, leaving vacancies in some of the nation's highest military offices – and military spouses say they’re suffering as a result. see more
Forum

Barbara Lee on Her Run for U.S. Senate

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Barbara Lee
 (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

Democrat Barbara Lee has represented Oakland and the East Bay in Congress since 1998, and she's now running to replace U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is not seeking another term. Well known as the sole member of Congress to vote against giving the president unlimited war powers after 9/11, Lee is co-chair of the House Policy and Steering Committee and serves on the Budget Committee and the Appropriations Committee. As a member of the California state legislature, Lee drafted California's first Violence Against Women Act and the California Schools Hate Crimes Reduction Act. We'll talk to Lee about why she wants to represent California in the Senate and hear about her positions on the environment, the war in Ukraine, the economy and more.

Guests:

Barbara Lee, U.S. congressmember representing California's 13th district

