National Mental Health Crisis Hotline 988 Marks 1 Year

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
We’ll talk about the successes and challenges of 988, one year in. (Tim Robberts via Getty Images)

For the last year, Americans in mental health crisis have been able to call or text the number 988 to receive immediate counseling, emotional support and community resources. The formerly 10-digit hotline re-launched with the idea that more lives could be saved with a number that’s easier to remember. And in its first year, 988 saw a 35% jump in service, receiving more than 5 million calls, chats and texts. Advocates say there’s still room to grow: according to the latest federal data, more than 12.3 million adults in the U.S. seriously considered suicide in 2021. We’ll talk about the successes and challenges of 988, one year in.

Guests:

Dan Gorenstein, host and executive editor, “Tradeoffs,” a nonprofit health policy news organization

Keris Jän Myrick, California mental health advocate based in L.A.; vice president of partnerships, Inseparable [a mental health advocacy organization]; podcast host, "Unapologetically Black Unicorns"

Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

