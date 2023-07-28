KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Is Life in Plastic so Fantastic?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Margot Robbie posing for cameras in front of Barbie background.
 (Justin Tallis via Getty Images)

Since Mattel launched Barbie into the world in 1969, the doll has been adored for her ability to show girls they can do anything and loathed for her abnormal body proportions. Now, in the first live action film featuring Barbie, she’s on center stage. In the film Barbie is forced to leave her home of ‘Barbieland’—prompting an adventure in the real world and discovering along the way that perfection is found within. Materialism, gender norms, beauty ideals, race, feminism and the patriarchy are all themes in director Greta Gerwig’s $145 million film. Are we all good with Barbie now? What’s the impact and legacy of Barbie on culture today?

Guests:

Rae Alexandra, staff writer, KQED Arts & Culture; creator and author, "Rebel Girls from Bay Area History" series

Nadra Nittle, education reporter, The 19th

Antonia Cereijido, executive producer, LAist Studios

Sponsored