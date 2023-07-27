KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How Has the Birth Control Pill Changed Your Life?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
a pile of oral contraceptive pill packets.
 (areeya_ann via Getty Images)

This month, the FDA approved the country’s first-ever daily hormonal contraceptive pill for sale without a prescription. The approval is a major milestone for reproductive care, as state lawmakers ban or limit abortion access throughout the country. The over-the-counter contraceptive, called Opill, has been around for decades, and now Perrigo, the pill’s manufacturer, says it will make the pill “accessible and affordable to women and people of all ages.” We’ll look at the science, the politics and the early history of the pill, and we’ll hear from you: has the pill changed your life?

Guests:

Pam Belluck, health and science reporter, New York Times

Pratima Gupta, assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, UCSD Health

Margaret Marsh, historian of medicine and University Professor, Rutgers University. She's the author, with gynecologist Wanda Ronner, of several books on the history of reproductive medicine and technology, including The Fertility Doctor: John Rock and the Reproductive Revolution.

