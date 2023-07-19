How Dementia Can Threaten Financial Health

Keeping on top of bills and finances can be a challenge for anyone. But for older adults suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other cognitive issues, things can get out of control fast. They may pay the same bills repeatedly, make impulsive purchases, or fall for online scams. And according to recent studies, financial mistakes can actually be an early sign of dementia. In this hour, we’ll talk about the latest research on memory problems and money, and how to protect your finances from cognitive decline.