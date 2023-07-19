KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How Dementia Can Threaten Financial Health

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Keeping on top of bills and finances can be a challenge for anyone. But for older adults suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other cognitive issues, things can get out of control fast. They may pay the same bills repeatedly, make impulsive purchases, or fall for online scams. And according to recent studies, financial mistakes can actually be an early sign of dementia. In this hour, we’ll talk about the latest research on memory problems and money, and how to protect your finances from cognitive decline.

Guests:

Duke Han, professor of family medicine, neurology, psychology and gerontology, Keck School of Medicine, USC

DeLiema, assistant professor, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Sarah Boden, health and science reporter, WESA public radio in Pittsburgh

