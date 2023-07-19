KQED is a proud member of
US Women’s Soccer Team Looks to Defend Title in World Cup

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Megan Rapinoe #15 of United States celebrates with her teammate Alex Morgan #13 after scores first goal during the women's international friendly match between United States and Germany at DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rapinoe and Morgan will compete in this year's Women’s World Cup. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia, and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is fighting to maintain its title. The team includes experienced vets like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and newcomers like 18-year old Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman. The competition itself is fiercer than ever with new countries entering the field – just one indicator that women’s soccer is finding its footing among fans around the world. Despite broadcast bungles and time zone differences, the league and its players are finally getting their time in the spotlight, globally and here in the States. We’ll talk about the growth of women’s soccer, who to watch in the World Cup and the Bay Area’s new women’s soccer club, the Bay FC.

Guests:

Marisa Ingemi, sports writer, San Francisco Chronicle

Danielle Slaton, co-founder, Bay FC

Theo Lloyd-Hughes, freelance journalist reporting on NWSL

