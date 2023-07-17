KQED is a proud member of
How Can California Become Safer for Cyclists?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Riding a bike instead of taking a car is good for your health and for the planet. But in car-centric California, most people still rely on vehicles for daily trips like commuting to work. For cyclists in the state, that means getting around can be risky, especially when they’re asked to share a road with two-ton metal boxes that are often moving very fast. So what would it take to make cycling safer in California, and how can we improve the state’s biking infrastructure to encourage more riders? We explore those questions as part of Forum’s ongoing series “In Transit.”

Guests:

Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, UC Berkeley School of Law

Jared Sanchez, policy director, California Bicycle Coalition

Darwin Moosavi, deputy secretary for environmental policy and housing coordination, California State Transportation Agency

Anthony Molina, chair, Fresno County Bike Coalition