KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Forty-two years ago, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” introduced audiences to a bullwhip-snapping archaeologist played by Harrison Ford. Now, Indiana Jones is back for his fifth – and maybe final – adventure. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Elise Hu on South Korean Beauty Culture and the Quest to Be “Flawless”

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

It’s no secret that American beauty culture, driven by Hollywood and social media, preys on our insecurities and promotes unattainable standards around the world. But another country is giving the U.S. a run for its money. In her new book Flawless, journalist Elise Hu explores the global rise and influence of K-beauty, or South Korean beauty culture, now a $10 billion industry. Hu, NPR’s former Seoul Bureau chief, reveals how that city became the plastic surgery capital of the world. And she examines how other countries, including the U.S., are now embracing South Korean beauty products and practices like double cleansing and snail mucus face masks. We’ll talk with Hu about how K-beauty standards both empower and constrain women, and about what it means to be “beautiful” in the 21st century.

Guests:

Elise Hu, NPR host-at-large and the host of TED Talks Daily; former Seoul bureau chief, NPR. Author of the new book "Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital"

Sponsored