Science Writer Jennifer Ackerman Shares “What An Owl Knows”

Owls have long fascinated humans. They appear in cave art dating back 30,000 years. They are an integral part of the Harry Potter universe. Why are we so enthralled by these creatures, who contrary to popular belief cannot turn their heads 360 degrees? In her new book, “What An Owl Knows,” science writer Jennifer Ackerman tackles this question. Thanks to new technology and decades of research, we know more about owls than we ever have, including why their eyes are so big, how they can fly without making noise, and whether they are truly monogamous. Ackerman joins us and we hear from you: What’s your favorite owl story or sighting?