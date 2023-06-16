KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Electric Cars Get Bigger

Americans love their big cars. And for car companies pivoting to create all-electric fleets, that means making electric SUVs and trucks. Why electric vehicles are growing in number, and in size.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Science Writer Jennifer Ackerman Shares “What An Owl Knows”

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Darwin Fan via Getty Images)

Owls have long fascinated humans. They appear in cave art dating back 30,000 years. They are an integral part of the Harry Potter universe. Why are we so enthralled by these creatures, who contrary to popular belief cannot turn their heads 360 degrees? In her new book, “What An Owl Knows,” science writer Jennifer Ackerman tackles this question. Thanks to new technology and decades of research, we know more about owls than we ever have, including why their eyes are so big, how they can fly without making noise, and whether they are truly monogamous. Ackerman joins us and we hear from you: What’s your favorite owl story or sighting?

Guests:

Jennifer Ackerman, science writer; author, "What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds" and also "The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think" and "The Genius of Birds"

Sponsored