Trump’s Federal Indictment Makes History and Could Impact Election, National Security

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump is scheduled to appear tomorrow in federal court for his arraignment on charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a Florida courtroom on charges that he mishandled classified documents and attempted to obstruct justice. According to the 37-count indictment, Trump corralled top secret documents in closets, storage rooms and even a bathroom in Mar-a-Lago, his Florida residence. Included in the documents were information about the country’s nuclear program as well as top-secret military information. We’ll discuss the criminal case against Trump, which includes 31 claims that Trump violated the Espionage Act, as well as its implications for national security and the election.

Guests:

Shanlon Wu , criminal defense attorney and CNN legal analyst, former federal prosecutor who also served as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno

Mike Madrid , co-founder, The Lincoln Project - a group of Republicans seeking to prevent the re-election of President Donald Trump, and political consultant and Partner, GrassrootsLab





Sarah Wire , Justice Department, National Security and government accountability reporter, Los Angeles Times focusing on Jan. 6 and domestic extremism