KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Loosening Child Labor Laws Put Kids At Risk Say Critics

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

On a farm near the town of Mettler, a Hispanic boy kneels down to cut leaves off the onions that he has gathered into a discarded pesticide can, California, July 1976.

Child labor violations are on the rise across the country. Yet Republicans in multiple states are working to roll back regulations for underaged workers, including lowering age limits, removing restrictions for dangerous work and extending allowable work hours, including on school nights. Critics say the new laws endanger children, depress wages and make it harder for regulatory officials to catch bad actors. California may have stronger regulations by comparison, but we’ll explore the limits of the state’s oversight and the conditions that push so many children into the workforce.

Guests:

Jacob Bogage, business and technology reporter, The Washington Post

Hernan Hernandez, executive director, The California Farmworker Foundation

Ana Padilla, executive director, UC Merced’s Community and Labor Center

Sponsored