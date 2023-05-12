Eurovision Song Contest: Kitschy or Cultural?

Eurovision, the song contest that brought the world ABBA’s “Waterloo,” concludes with its big finale this Saturday. It’s been dismissed as kitschy and camp. But it’s also considered the Olympics of pop music, and last year, 161 million viewers turned in to watch the finale. This year’s competition includes an Austrian homage to Edgar Allen Poe, Finland’s metal rap entry, “Cha Cha Cha,” and bookie favorite, Sweden’s “Tattoo.” And for the first time, voting is not limited to the Eurozone; viewers from the U.S. can join the musical fray by voting online. We’ll talk about the contest, its history, and predict what song will enter into the Eurovision canon. What’s your favorite?