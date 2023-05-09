KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Calling it Fake

As the use of A.I. has become more prevalent, it's also become easier to claim anything is fake. And some lawyers are using that to cast doubt at trial.
Forum

Where's My Spot? Henry Grabar on 'How Parking Explains the World'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Lisa Larson-Walker)

Parking is one of the biggest paradoxes of American life. There are between one and two billion parking spaces in the United States, several for each car, and in cities the ratio is even higher. At the same time, to harried drivers seeking a spot near an appointment or to residents of densely populated neighborhoods, it can feel like there are never enough places to park. We'll talk to Slate's Henry Grabar about whether the parking shortage is real or imagined and how parking determines the design of our buildings, the character of our communities and the health of our environment. Grabar's new book is "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World."

Guests:

Henry Grabar, staff writer, Slate - author, "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World"

