Artificial Intelligence is Booming, How Should it Be Regulated?

As the use of artificial intelligence explodes, government officials are trying to figure out how best to regulate the technology. Already, generative AI companies are producing software that can replicate voices, create stylized portraits, and produce thousands of fake online reviews. Experts fear that internet harassment, identity fraud and spread of misinformation could become exponentially worse with easy access to AI and warn regulation is crucial to head off potential harms. But, what regulations would be helpful? And what regulations might cause more harm than good? We dive into potential ways to regulate AI and what consumers can do in the meantime to protect themselves.