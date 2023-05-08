KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

Radical, Resilient Family

Mas Masumoto says he farms with ghosts; that the branches of his peach and nectarine trees show pruning scars from long-time workers; that the labor and lessons of his ancestors are in the soil and the grapevines and orchards. But there’s a new ghost at his side now, an aunt who Mas didn’t even know he had. This is the story of how Mas’s aunt Shizuko became separated from her family for nearly 70 years; about how racism and disability prejudice led to her institutionalization; and how poverty and shame kept them apart. It’s about how Shizuko came back into Masumoto’s life – wordless but feisty, loved by all her caregivers. In connecting with her, and encouraging his family to remember, Mas says he learned just how radical and resilient his family really is. see more
Forum

Artificial Intelligence is Booming, How Should it Be Regulated?

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
As the use of artificial intelligence explodes, government officials are trying to figure out how best to regulate the technology. Already, generative AI companies are producing software that can replicate voices, create stylized portraits, and produce thousands of fake online reviews. Experts fear that internet harassment, identity fraud and spread of misinformation could become exponentially worse with easy access to AI and warn regulation is crucial to head off potential harms. But, what regulations would be helpful? And what regulations might cause more harm than good? We dive into potential ways to regulate AI and what consumers can do in the meantime to protect themselves.

Guests:

Jennifer King Ph. D., privacy and data policy fellow, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Rumman Chowdhury, responsible AI developer, leader, speaker, founder, investor

Ben Zhao, professor of computer science and director of graduate studies, University of Chicago

