The World
The World

Trapped by Currency Fluctuations

El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as official currency two years ago. Some Salvadoran workers paid in Bitcoin feel trapped, because the value of their earnings fluctuate with the cryptocurrency. El Salvador's Bitcoin experiment, on The World. see more
Forum

California Grapples with Primary Care Provider Shortage

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (SDI Productions via Getty Images)

About a third of Californians live in areas where there is a shortage of primary care providers, according to the California Healthcare Foundation. The shortage is particularly acute in rural areas and in the rapidly growing Inland Empire, which has only about 40 primary care physicians per 100,000 people. For patients, a short supply of doctors can mean months-long waits for appointments and more trips to urgent care for chronic conditions. And for in-demand providers, burnout looms. We’ll learn about plans to address the shortage and hear about your experiences finding a primary care professional.

Guests:

Arturo Bustamante, professor of health policy and management, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Timothy Collins, incoming CEO, UC Riverside Health

Sunita Mutha, general internist providing primary care; professor of medicine and director, Healthforce Center at UCSF

Nate McLaughlin, family medicine doctor; program director, Family Medicine Program, Riverside University Health Services/UC Riverside

