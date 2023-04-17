KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

‘My Kids Call Me Congressmom:’ Rep. Katie Porter Shares Personal and Political in New Memoir

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2022.  (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When Katie Porter ran for Congress in 2018 she was “acutely aware” of her shortcomings – that she was a Democrat in Republican Orange County, that she’d never parachuted into combat and even that she hated apple pie. But above all, as she explains in her new memoir, she was far from rich, which came to set her apart from her colleagues in the House where “the privilege of wealth divides ruthlessly.” That perspective, along with her experience as a consumer protection attorney and a single mom of three, has informed how she legislates and the priorities she’s set as she campaigns for a Senate seat. We talk to Rep. Porter about her political and personal lives and her memoir “I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan.”

Guests:

Katie Porter, U.S. representative, 45th district in Orange County; author, "I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan"

Sponsored