Forum

How to Move Your Body Now and for Decades to Come

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Mobility is “the harmonious convergence of all the elements that allow you to move freely and effortlessly through space and life,” write San Francisco CrossFit cofounders Juliet and Kelly Starrett. But our desk-bound, screen-dominated modern life constrains mobility, leaving our joints stiff, our muscles achy and our minds on edge. Being able to move the way we want, how and when we want, can’t be achieved by just working out or stretching, they argue. Beyond exercise and pilates, mobility requires an awareness of our bodies, their ranges of motion, and how to maximize that range to move easily and painlessly today and decades from now. Juliet and Kelly Starrett join us to talk about their new book and why all bodies are “Built to Move.”

Guests:

Kelly Starrett, co-founder, The Ready State and San Francisco CrossFit; author, "BUILT TO MOVE: The Ten Essential Habits to Help You Move Freely and Live Fully"

Juliet Starrett, CEO and co-founder, The Ready State; co-founder, San Francisco CrossFit; author, "BUILT TO MOVE: The Ten Essential Habits to Help You Move Freely and Live Fully"

