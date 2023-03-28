KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Lizzie Stark Celebrates the Egg in Its Multitudes

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Keiko Iwabuchi via Getty Images)

The egg, writes Lizzie Stark, is a "universe in a shell." It’s an ingenious piece of tech that contains everything a developing embryo needs, and it’s a symbol of the cosmos in creation myths across cultures. It’s been a tool of political protests, the target of wildlife poachers and the center of a Gold Rush-era territorial war on the Farallon Islands. It’s also inspired painters, conceptual artists and countless cooks. We talk to Stark about her new ode to the ovoid “Egg: A Dozen Ovatures.”

Guests:

Lizzie Stark, author, "Egg: A Dozen Ovatures"

