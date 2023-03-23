KQED is a proud member of
Small Bank Stress Test?

One way that the Federal Reserve monitors the banking system is with “stress tests,” which model how big banks would respond to difficult economic scenarios. But how would you test smaller banks? A look at how stress testing might change in the wake of regional bank failures. see more
Forum

Affordable California-Branded Insulin to Enter National Market

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (George Frey via Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday a 10-year partnership with nonprofit drug company Civica Rx to manufacture the state’s own supply of insulin. Part of the state’s new CalRx program, the move is only the first step in California’s ambitious plan to produce more affordable generic prescription drugs — like overdose reversal medication naloxone — and make them available on the national market. We’ll talk about CalRx and how it could help address the nation’s drug affordability crisis.

Guests:

Angela Hart, senior correspondent covering health care politics and policy in California and the West, Kaiser Health News and California Healthline

Kevin Wren, patient advocate and volunteer, California #insulin4all

