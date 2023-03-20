KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

MIXED!: Stories from Mixed Race Californians

Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos talk with the rapper Guap about his Black and Filipino heritage. Guap lives in LA now, but he grew up in West Oakland. He was featured on the Grammy-nominated album Revenge of the Dreamers III and the Marvel soundtrack for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In this lovely conversation, Guap talks about the cultural impact his Lola had on him, visiting the Philippines and how his mixed identity shows up in his music.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Environmentalists Challenge Biden’s Approval of Massive Alaskan Oil Drilling Project

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A lone oil barrell in the tundra, most likely used for helicopter refueling during the last major mineral survey of the region in 1950.  (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

President Biden approved on Monday ConocoPhillips’ controversial Willow project in Alaska, one of the largest oil developments  ever proposed on federal land. The White House says it lacked legal latitude to cancel the project and simultaneously proposed rules that would limit other oil and gas leases in the region. But indigenous groups and climate activists say the project’s environmental and public health toll will be immense and irreversible and have sued to stop it. We’ll talk about the controversy and where the Biden administration’s environmental and energy goals stand.

Guests:

Tim Puko, climate correspondent covering politics and policy, The Washington Post

Jennifer Layke, global director of energy, World Resources Institute

John Leshy, professor of law, UC College of the Law, San Francisco; Interior Department’s solicitor under President Bill Clinton

Yessenia Funes, climate director, Atmos - a climate and culture magazine

Sponsored