Forum

Century of Black Filmmakers Celebrated in The New Black Film Canon

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Slate / Mark Harris)

The Black Film Canon, published in 2016 by Slate, accumulated the 50 best films by Black filmmakers, including movies like “Do The Right Thing” and the 1920 silent film “Within Our Gates.” Thanks to films like “Moonlight” and “Get Out,” a 2023 update was due, and in collaboration with NPR The New Black Film Canon was born. The collection now includes 75 films, where they’re streaming and what made them groundbreaking. Pop Culture Happy Hour’s Aisha Harris and Slate’s Dan Kois join us to celebrate, look back and examine how “we’re now living in a different world for Black film.”

 

Guests:

Aisha Harris, host of Pop Culture Happy Hour, NPR

Dan Kois, writer, Slate

