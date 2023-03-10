Communities throughout California are bracing for another round of severe storms this week. An atmospheric river is poised to dump several inches of rain, which could melt snow reserves in mountains and cause flooding. Mountainous areas of the state are already dealing with power outages, road closures, and collapsed roofs after a series of heavy rain and snow during the past couple of months. We’ll talk about how Californians are managing severe weather and what to expect in the days to come.
More Severe Winter Storms Slam California
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Members of the California Army National Guard Joint Task Force Rattlesnake (R) shovel snow from a rooftop after a series of winter storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 8, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Gerry Díaz, newsroom meteorologist, San Francisco Chronicle
Katie Kay Mead, resident, Lake Arrowhead, California
Bob Thurman, resident near Nevada City, California
Mike Scrivano, contractor, North Lake Home Services in Truckee
Hanna Lykke, reporter, San Bernardino Sun, Southern California News Group
Sponsored