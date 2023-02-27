A Texas Federal Court Could Block Access to a Key Abortion Drug Nationally

More than half of all abortions in the United States are performed with medication, according to the Guttmacher Institute. But a federal court case in Texas could block access to mifepristone, a key abortion drug, nationally. “Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA” contests the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in 2000 and regulation since. If federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk sides with the anti-abortion group, mifepristone would be pulled from the market — further reducing abortion options after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. We’ll take stock of the case, the projected impacts of losing this gold-standard abortion drug, and where abortion access in the U.S. stands, state by state.