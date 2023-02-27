More than half of all abortions in the United States are performed with medication, according to the Guttmacher Institute. But a federal court case in Texas could block access to mifepristone, a key abortion drug, nationally. “Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA” contests the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in 2000 and regulation since. If federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk sides with the anti-abortion group, mifepristone would be pulled from the market — further reducing abortion options after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. We’ll take stock of the case, the projected impacts of losing this gold-standard abortion drug, and where abortion access in the U.S. stands, state by state.
A Texas Federal Court Could Block Access to a Key Abortion Drug Nationally
Mifepristone (Mifeprex), one of the two drugs used in a medication abortion, is displayed at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's professor, UC Irvine School of Law; author, "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"
Shefali Luthra, health reporter covering the intersection of gender and health care, The 19th, an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.
