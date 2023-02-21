KQED is a proud member of
New Tech, Exciting Development

A new technology can remove CO2 directly from the air. It’s an exciting development in the fight against global warming. But what will it take to scale this technology big enough to make an impact? see more
Forum

California Senator Dianne Feinstein is Retiring. What Will You Remember Her For?

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens to Peiter Mudge Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, testify during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled Data Security at Risk: Testimony from a Twitter Whistleblower, in Hart Building Tuesday, September 13, 2022.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the U.S. Senate, has announced she's not seeking re-election in 2024. Many Californians hail her accomplishments in gun safety, environmental protection and her trailblazing role for women in public office. Yet at a time when her approval rating has hit an all-time low, some say the announcement is coming far too late. We'll hear your reflections on Feinstein's political career.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

