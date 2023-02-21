Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the U.S. Senate, has announced she's not seeking re-election in 2024. Many Californians hail her accomplishments in gun safety, environmental protection and her trailblazing role for women in public office. Yet at a time when her approval rating has hit an all-time low, some say the announcement is coming far too late. We'll hear your reflections on Feinstein's political career.
California Senator Dianne Feinstein is Retiring. What Will You Remember Her For?
Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens to Peiter Mudge Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, testify during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled Data Security at Risk: Testimony from a Twitter Whistleblower, in Hart Building Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
