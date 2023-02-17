What Can We Learn From the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria?

Every Californian knows that the Big One, that catastrophic magnitude earthquake, is coming. Earthquakes like those in Turkey and Syria, and Mexico City before that, and Haiti even before that, have all offered experts lessons in how to build better. But have we taken those lessons to heart? What more could we be doing in California to strengthen our infrastructure, and if we haven’t done it yet, why not? We’ll talk to experts and a member of the Los Angeles County fire department search and rescue team on the ground in Turkey, and we’ll hear from you: What have you done to prepare your home and yourself for earthquakes?

Guests:

Dr. Lucy Jones , author, "The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do About Them);" founder, the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society; research associate, the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech

Frank Infante , Battalion Chief, Los Angeles County Urban Rescue - Infante is stationed with the LA County Urban Rescue team in Adiyaman, Turkey