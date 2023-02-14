Spy Balloon Saga Continues, Exposing Tensions Between U.S. and China

China's foreign ministry accused the U.S. on Monday of flying at least 10 high-altitude surveillance balloons in its airspace during the past year. The charge, which the White House denies, comes a little more than a week after the U.S. shot down a large balloon it says China was using to spy on American military sites. We'll look at what the mutual reprisals say about the state of U.S.-China relations and whether and to what extent ties between the nations can be stabilized.