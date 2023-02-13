KQED is a proud member of
Celebrating 50 Years of Conjunctions, Civics and ‘SchoolHouse Rock!’

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Painted production cell of "I'm just a Bill" from the America Rock series will be on exhibit in "Everybody's Rockin'." (Photo by Kari Rene Hall/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With its still-vibrant animation and unforgettable earworms, “SchoolHouse Rock!” turned 50 this year, having taught Generation X and subsequent youth math, history and grammar. Today, the series’ 1973 debut also serves as a lesson in nostalgia, “a reminder of a time when network TV gave us a common culture, language and lyrics,” writes The New York Times’ chief television critic James Poniewozik. Poniewozik joins us to talk about the groundbreaking TV show’s role in a shared civic education. And we’re inviting you to join us on our train ride to conjunction junction: Sing a few bars of your favorite “SchoolHouse Rock!” song and tell us what the show means to you on our voicemail line: 415-553-3300.

Guests:

James Poniewozik, chief television critic, The New York Times

